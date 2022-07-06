FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers

After yet another record-high fuel price increase, FNB has announced additional eBucks incentives to help its customers offset the effect of high prices.

From July 1 until September 30 FNB will give qualifying retail and commercial customers an additional R2 per litre back in eBucks for fuel purchases at Engen. This benefit is available to customers irrespective of their reward level and is in addition to what they would have ordinarily earned.

To qualify for the additional benefit customers have to pay with their FNB and RMB private bank virtual cards when paying for fuel and also complete at least one online virtual card transaction per month at any merchant.

With more than 500,000 additional customers set to be eligible to earn eBucks, nearly 3.4-million FNB retail and commercial customers will automatically have access to the additional benefit.