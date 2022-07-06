×

News

Family member collapses at funeral of Enyobeni victims

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 06 July 2022
One of the family members of the Enyobeni tavern victims being taken to hospital after collapsing at the mass funeral held at the Scenery Park sports grounds on Wednesday morning.
Image: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI

A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital after collapsing shortly before the proceedings of the mass funeral of 21 young people in Scenery Park on Wednesday morning.

The woman, whose name is known to the Dispatch, is a relative of Bhongo Ncandana, a 17-year-old boy who is one of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.

A mass funeral for the victims is taking place at the sports grounds in the Scenery Park area.

