Cele: Medical expert to speak at funeral for Enyobeni tragedy funeral

Family members of the 21 youngsters who recently died at Enyobeni tavern have started to gather at the Scenery Park Sports Grounds for the mass funeral.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the funeral, top politicians and government officials have also arrived.

Police minister Bheki Cele said he was here to mourn the tragic loss of the affected families and would not be drawn into divulging details about the investigation into the death of the children.

“This morning I got a report from the police, however, it will be dealt with when other reports have been finalised. The less said the better. I saw the programme for today and it looks like a medical expert will be speaking.