News

SA automakers face extinction unless they go electric

Naamsa’s Mikel Mabasa warns that the time to shift to EV manufacture is running out

Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor
05 July 2022

SA’s automotive manufacturers are in danger of becoming stuck making a legacy product that no one wants, unless the government develops policies that support a transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

This is the warning from Mikel Mabasa, CEO of motor industry body Naamsa, who said the country faces the same fate as the Australian automotive industry, which failed to adapt to industry changes and has now shrunk to the point where its car-making sector has essentially ceased to exist...

