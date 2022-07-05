Pump station relief in Nelson Mandela Bay's western suburbs
Water minister flicks switch to stop taps running dry
With the flick of a switch on Monday, the new KwaNobuhle Pump Station at the Chelsea reservoir was finally activated, bringing some relief to the western parts of the city that have been expected to run out of water first.
But while progress is being made on interventions to avoid dry taps in Nelson Mandela Bay, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has warned that everyone’s co-operation is needed to delay day zero for as long as possible...
