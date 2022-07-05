Prince Albert, Charlene mark 11th wedding anniversary with sweet snap
It's been a year of ups and downs for Monaco royal couple Prince Albert and Princess Charlene as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.
The royal couple shared an image on social media at the weekend marking the occasion, the first they've taken since Charlene returned to the principality.
In the sweet snap shared on the princess's Instagram page, the couple, wearing formal wear, are seen smiling and holding hands.
Next to the snap, Charlene posted a simple message, “Happy anniversary” to her 437,000 followers.
The year has been a dramatic one for the couple as they spent their last anniversary apart due to Charlene's lengthy stay in SA to treat an infection.
The Zimbabwe-born royal spent 10 months in SA where she was receiving treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection. She eventually returned to Monaco earlier this year but her reunion with her husband and twin daughter and son, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, was short-lived as she went to an undisclosed location to convalesce.
Albert is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who gave up a Hollywood career to become Princess Grace.
Charlene swam for SA at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. The couple were married in a lavish ceremony in the principality, a playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix and 19th century casino. — Additional reporting by Reuters