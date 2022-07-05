Motorist upset as biker gets R2,000 bail in assault case

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni and Simtembile Mgidi -

A biker accused of viciously assaulting a woman motorist appeared in court on Monday, where a magistrate ordered that his name be withheld until a formal identity parade is held.



The 29-year-old Walmer man, a member of the Crusaders Motorcycle Club, was released on R2,000 bail, leaving his alleged victim and her family gravely disappointed...