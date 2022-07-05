Jazz legends on walkabout to revive vibe of New Brighton

Veterans question what happened to weekend music culture of old on dusty streets of township

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

Imagine waking up on a normal Sunday, looking out the window to check the weather and seeing a group of jazz legends casually taking a stroll along your street.



Well, that was the reality for New Brighton residents at the weekend as famed musicians Sipho “Hotsticks” Mabuse, Sizwe Zako, Feya Faku and Leo Mwanda took a walk down memory lane...