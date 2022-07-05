Jazz legends on walkabout to revive vibe of New Brighton
Veterans question what happened to weekend music culture of old on dusty streets of township
Imagine waking up on a normal Sunday, looking out the window to check the weather and seeing a group of jazz legends casually taking a stroll along your street.
Well, that was the reality for New Brighton residents at the weekend as famed musicians Sipho “Hotsticks” Mabuse, Sizwe Zako, Feya Faku and Leo Mwanda took a walk down memory lane...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.