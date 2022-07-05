It’s game on for Ward 43 vacancy

Residents heading to polls to elect new councillor after death of Andile Andries

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Candidates for Ward 43 in the upcoming by-election are all confident they will clinch the seat.



The ANC, EFF, UDM and ActionSA have all fielded candidates, with the parties embarking on door-to-door campaigns, prayer meetings and cleanup initiatives. ..