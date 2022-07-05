Family shocked after daughter’s suspected killer skips bail
Man accused of Olwethu Gaju’s murder misses court and is believed to be in Cape Town
As the family of slain Olwethu Gaju waited for her former boyfriend and suspected murderer, Xolisa Tyombo, to make his court appearance last week, they were shocked to find that he had fled to Cape Town despite being put under house arrest.
Tyombo, 26, was taken into police custody on December 27 after the 20-year-old’s body was found by her twin brother, Lutho, in Tyombo’s bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and burn marks on her back...
