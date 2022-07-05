Don't pop the pill in the tank: Sasol warns against 'fuel saving' additives amid price hike
Energy and chemicals company Sasol has warned against the use of “fuel saving” petrol pills after the latest price hike.
From Wednesday, fuel prices will go up by more than R2 a litre.
Fuel prices will reach record levels when they go up by R2.37/l for 93-octane petrol, R2.57/l for 95-octane, R2.30/l for low sulphur 50 ppm diesel, R2.31/l for 500 ppm and R2.21/l for illuminating paraffin.
Motorists will pay R26.30/1 for 93-octane petrol and R26.74 for 95-octane. 500 ppm diesel will cost R25.40 inland and 50 ppm diesel R25.53. The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago.
The so-called “fuel saving” pills come in black and green sachets and drivers are encouraged to place them in the fuel tanks when they’re filling up.
The pills are alleged to reduce fuel consumption and boost a vehicle's performance.
However, Sasol said the pills were nothing but a scam.
Speaking on eNCA, Sasol's senior technical adviser for retail and commercial Adrian Velaers said the company tested four types of systems using the pills and in each case there was less than a 1% difference in fuel efficiency.
“These pills claim that they can save you 10% to 30% in fuel consumption, but they did absolutely nothing,” said Velaers.
He warned the pills could have a detrimental effect on vehicles' engines.
“Things you put in your tank can damage your fuel gauge, airflow and turbo. These sort of things would not be covered by your warrantee,” he said.
The Automobile Association (AA) also warned of the risks using “fuel saving” pills.
Speaking to SABC News, AA spokesperson Layton Beard cautioned motorists against the use of “fuel saving” chemicals or pills in their vehicles.
“These pills have not been approved by the AA or been through any chemical analysis. It's very dangerous, in our opinion, to be using these pills and devices that have not been tested and approved because the long-term damage to the engine is still unknown,” said Beard.
Previously, the AA warned of the risks that could happen when using “fuel saving” pills.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.