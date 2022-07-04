What’s it like no longer being a minister? Mboweni on life without state security

Tito Mboweni has spoken up about life after his retirement as finance minister and as an MP.

Mboweni retired as minister last year and ditched his seat in parliament several months ago.

He served as finance minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet from 2018 to 2021.

Taking to Twitter at the weekend, Mboweni said since resigning there have not been any “good Samaritans around”.

“I cut a miserable figure, walking out of the hospital ward, carrying my few belongings with me, struggling to walk to my car. No good Samaritans around. I thought to myself: A few months ago, security would have been all over, carrying my bags, driving me home. Now on your own mate.”