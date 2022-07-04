Search for killers of four people in KwaNobuhle

At least four people were gunned down in KwaNobuhle on Friday night, in two separate incidents a little more than an hour apart.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in the first incident, unidentified gunmen fatally shot a man in Bantom Street and fled.

Police were notified and found the victim lying in the street at about 6.45pm.

“He sustained a gunshot wound to his right cheek,” Naidu said.

Barely an hour after that, police responded to a second shooting in the township after unidentified gunmen shot at a Fiat sedan, killing the three occupants.

Naidu said the incident happened at about 8pm near Dabaza and PJ Gomomo streets.

“They [victims] were driving in a white Fiat sedan when they came under attack.

“The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was found halfway outside the vehicle.

“The other passengers, both men, were found in the street.

“They had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"[Paramedics] declared all three men dead at the scene.”

Naidu said the motive for the shootings was unknown at this stage and police were investigating four cases of murder.

She appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with information on the murders should contact KwaNobuhle police station detective Tommy Whitebooi on 082-441-8129.”

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or visit the nearest police station.

Callers can remain anonymous.

