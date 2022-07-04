'Prominent gang member' in court over mass shootings in Khayelitsha

A man sought by detectives for allegedly taking part in a violent and deadly crime spree appeared in court on Monday in connection with a mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, 30, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court facing multiple counts of murder and attempted murder related to a mass shooting incident on May 15 2021 at Y-block Site B in Khayelitsha.

He is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as being in possession of, or dealing in, drugs, namely 313g of tik, containing methamphetamine.

According to the charge sheet, Nyalara was allegedly a “prominent member of a criminal gang which engages in a range of criminal activities, not limited to extortion of informal businesses, in among other areas, Khayelitsha, and commits violent criminal acts aimed at inspiring fear in the owners of these informal businesses, to induce them to pay money to the criminal gang, but also aimed at violently eliminating competing criminal gangs”.

Police, armed with warrants of arrest, previously offered a reward for information on his whereabouts, suspecting that he may have been hiding out in the Eastern Cape. While on the run, he was regarded as “armed and dangerous”.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “He is facing 31 charges which include 18 counts of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and dealing [in or] possession of drugs.

“He abandoned his right to bail and his case was postponed to August 18. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues.”