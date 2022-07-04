×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘New Dawn is showing y’all flames’ — SA reacts to another massive fuel price increase

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
04 July 2022
Petrol and diesel are going up by more than R2 per litre this week. File photo.
Petrol and diesel are going up by more than R2 per litre this week. File photo.
Image: Vladyslav Starozhylov/123rf

As if stage 6 load-shedding wasn’t bad enough, South Africans will experience more suffering this week when the price of fuel goes up by more than R2 a litre.

Fuel prices will reach record levels on Wednesday when they go up by R2.37/l for 93 octane petrol, R2.57/l for 95 octane, R2.30/l for low sulphur 50ppm diesel, R2.31/for 500ppm and R2.21/l for illuminating paraffin.

Inland motorists will pay R26.30/1 for 93 octane petrol and R26.74 for 95 octane. From Wednesday 500ppm diesel will cost R25.40 inland and 50ppm diesel R25.53. The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago.

The increases come on the back of the ongoing war in Ukraine and increased international fuel prices.

Looking ahead, motorists can expect no mercy, as the temporary reduction in the fuel levy is expected to expire next month and the international fuel price continues its rise.

Shocked South Africans took to social media to share their frustration about the new fuel prices, with many calling for a nationwide protest over rising costs.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read