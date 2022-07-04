‘New Dawn is showing y’all flames’ — SA reacts to another massive fuel price increase
As if stage 6 load-shedding wasn’t bad enough, South Africans will experience more suffering this week when the price of fuel goes up by more than R2 a litre.
Fuel prices will reach record levels on Wednesday when they go up by R2.37/l for 93 octane petrol, R2.57/l for 95 octane, R2.30/l for low sulphur 50ppm diesel, R2.31/l for 500ppm and R2.21/l for illuminating paraffin.
Inland motorists will pay R26.30/1 for 93 octane petrol and R26.74 for 95 octane. From Wednesday 500ppm diesel will cost R25.40 inland and 50ppm diesel R25.53. The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago.
The increases come on the back of the ongoing war in Ukraine and increased international fuel prices.
Looking ahead, motorists can expect no mercy, as the temporary reduction in the fuel levy is expected to expire next month and the international fuel price continues its rise.
Shocked South Africans took to social media to share their frustration about the new fuel prices, with many calling for a nationwide protest over rising costs.
New Dawn is showing y'all flames#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/tfMD4k4UdQ— Botlhe (@Djayrhhee) July 4, 2022
Petrol is constantly going up, sifile ke manje coz food prices will never stop increasing at this rate... I think a shutdown is needed or the government will see our silence as a sign of tolerance to this nonsense. 💔 #PetrolDieselPriceHike— Isfundiswa🎓 (@Sli_Simelane) July 4, 2022
I don't know what to do anymore 😭— Da_Goodfella (@AfricanGhad) July 4, 2022
Maybe I should try writing to the president personally ngoku because my salary can't afford paying tax for corruption, transport for ever increasing fuel, electricity for loadshedding and cooking oil R100
😭😭😭#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/U6vReCv7Xk
Nxm🙄 we are really not angry enough yaz.— Teddy♥ (@Thee_lovables) July 4, 2022
#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/RfIiG0zCkn
The cost of living in South Africa is expensive 💔💔😭. We are struggling to make ends meet as is.— 2024 DO NOT VOTE FOR ANC🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@bonikhanz) July 4, 2022
Everything is going up: petrol, electricity, bread, cooking oil, water, interest rate 😭 absolute shambles.#PetrolDieselPriceHike #PetrolDieselPriceHike #PetrolDieselPriceHike
Everyone should jst park their cars for a week and not go to work or even take public transport, high fuel prices should be the excuse #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/4vpQSesNaI— COMMENTator (@ntandosiya25) July 4, 2022
Unemployment, load-shedding, poor service delivery, food prices going up, zero salary increments… Just when we thought it was enough:— AfricaMthiyane 𓃵🇿🇦💛💙 (@Africa665) July 4, 2022
SA Government: Another fuel price hike!
Black Coffee / Nota / Slik Talk / #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/o9Yf1shp1z
🇿🇦South African's are too tolerant people...... #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/x6jTtDH71g— Themba Makhanya™® 🇿🇦 🦅 (@themba_makhanya) July 4, 2022
#PetrolDieselPriceHike— YT: Sonwabile Mhlongo (@Snwapz1) July 4, 2022
Why are we so afraid to strike guys, cause honestly speaking it seems like we just accept everything thrown to us nje pic.twitter.com/f2qgXcVsBO
