Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for seemingly comparing Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla online.
Over the weekend Zuma-Sambudla came for the former public protector, seemingly comparing her facial features to an ape's.
She said Madonsela and President Cyril Ramaphosa had a “nose of a sell-out”.
Her remark drew outrage from many online, including Maimane.
“This is blatant racism and demeaning of a fellow human being. A violation of Thuli Madonsela’s dignity,” said Maimane.
“Her grace in response does not legitimise this. Regardless of who utters this, racism is racism. I hope you will have the courage to withdraw, apologise and delete.”
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also weighed in, saying the comparison was disgusting.
“This is the most disgusting below. If anyone else (let alone a white person) had posted anything as outrageously racist, they would be banned from Twitter for life. I wait patiently to see what will happen to Dudu Zuma-Sambudla,” said Zille.
“She is a South African and so am I. We are told black people can’t be racist. This tweet is proof all people can be deeply racist, except the racism of some is excused because of their own race. And that is the most racist thing of all.”
This is the most disgusting Tweet, below. If anyone else (let alone a white person) had posted anything as outrageously racist, they would be banned from Twitter for life. I wait patiently to see what will happen to Dudu Zuma-Sambudla. https://t.co/vhpfIBe6Qu— Helen Zille (@helenzille) July 3, 2022
Zuma-Sambudla clapped back at the criticism, saying she would not apologise for her tweet.
“They can all kiss my a**. Including Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane,” she said.
On Monday, Madonsela shared “a thought” about how what a person says or does to others is a reflection of them.
“What you say or do to others is a reflection of who and what you are, not them, therefore choose your words and actions carefully,” she said.
What you say or do to others is a reflection of who and what you are, not them, therefore choose your words and actions carefully #DailyThought #MondayPadkos— Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 4, 2022
