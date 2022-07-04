Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for seemingly comparing Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla online.

Over the weekend Zuma-Sambudla came for the former public protector, seemingly comparing her facial features to an ape's.

She said Madonsela and President Cyril Ramaphosa had a “nose of a sell-out”.

Her remark drew outrage from many online, including Maimane.

“This is blatant racism and demeaning of a fellow human being. A violation of Thuli Madonsela’s dignity,” said Maimane.

“Her grace in response does not legitimise this. Regardless of who utters this, racism is racism. I hope you will have the courage to withdraw, apologise and delete.”