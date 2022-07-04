×

Man arrested over assault on Gqeberha woman

By Yolanda Palezweni - 04 July 2022
COURT DATE: A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly attacked by bikers in Gqeberha on June 25
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly attacked by bikers in Gqeberha on June 25.

The incident occurred after Zintle Msindwana, 35, drove into the back of a biker along Circular Drive.

In a disturbing video of the incident filmed with her cellphone, Msindwana can be heard sobbing while a heavyset man dressed in a leather jacket uses derogatory language as he approaches her vehicle.

Speaking in Afrikaans, he can be heard warning the woman to “take the f**king phone away”.

When she refuses, he says: “You want to die?”

The phone is seemingly knocked out of her hands and thereafter the alleged assault occurs.

The harrowing ordeal saw Msindwana admitted to Life St George’s Hospital with broken ribs and a broken knee cap.

The man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday.

This is a developing story.

