'It's a fundamental misreading to put SA's malaise down to Zuma,' says Helen Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has weighed in on claims former president Jacob Zuma wrecked SA during his tenure in office.

At the weekend, Zille weighed in on the debate about Zuma from a 2014 opinion piece.

According to Zille, cadre deployment in the ANC started under former president Nelson Mandela and Zuma used it to “complete state capture”.

“It is a fundamental misreading to put SA's malaise down to Zuma,” she said.

“Cadre deployment started under Nelson Mandela, driven with aggressive BEE under [former president] Thabo Mbeki. Zuma used it to complete state capture. All a continuum of the national democratic revolution.”