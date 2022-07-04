Dodging potholes a daily labour in Makhanda
Festival goers and artists were in for a bumpy drive while attending the National Arts Festival in Makhanda as numerous roads remain in a total state of disrepair.
The Makana municipality has apologised to residents and visitors for the shoddy state of the roads after spending R18m to fix four roads in the town before the festival kicked off on June 23, while the rest continue to fall into ruin...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.