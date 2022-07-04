Dodging potholes a daily labour in Makhanda

By Devon Koen

Festival goers and artists were in for a bumpy drive while attending the National Arts Festival in Makhanda as numerous roads remain in a total state of disrepair.



The Makana municipality has apologised to residents and visitors for the shoddy state of the roads after spending R18m to fix four roads in the town before the festival kicked off on June 23, while the rest continue to fall into ruin...