Customers rushing to buy inverters as load-shedding crisis worsens

Sales of generators and inverters have risen sharply since load-shedding intensified in June.

Using Johannesburg as a microcosm for the rest of the country, it appears there has been a sharp increase in sales of inverters. Generator sales, however, seem to have hit a snag as supplies run dry.

A salesperson for electrical equipment at Game in Rosebank said they hadn’t sold many generators and inverters because they were struggling to acquire stock. The man, who did not want his name published, said demand was high and increasing.

“When it comes to load-shedding, prices [of these items] always go up as demand goes up,” he said.

Pretty Makhubele, marketing manager at the Makro store in Woodmead, said there has been a notable increase in sales of generators and inverters.

“We’re also running out of stock of Magneto rechargeable lights, and there is high demand for gas heaters and gas cylinders. We have them delivered and the next day we have to replenish the stock,” she said.