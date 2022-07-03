Suspect arrested in Deal Party on weapons charge

Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect and confiscated an illegal firearm in Deal Party at about midnight on Saturday.

The arrest, carried out by Mount Road police officers, took place in Stephenson Street during a routine patrol.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the patrolling officers noticed a stationary white Ford Fiesta with two men standing alongside.

While the men were being questioned, an officer noticed a small black bag beneath the driver’s seat.

“On questioning the suspect [driver], he removed the bag and handed it to the police officer.

“A firearm, a Colt automatic calibre 3.80 hammerless firearm (with its serial number filed off), was found inside the bag.

“The suspect initially indicated that the firearm belonged to his father, who is in New Brighton.

“The officers took the suspect to New Brighton.

“However when they got there, he gave another fictitious story,” Naidu said.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.

The pistol will be sent for ballistics tests.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.

