Irate farmer arrested for pointing gun at police at cattle auction in North West

A 35-year-old farmer appeared before the Molopo magistrate's court on Friday for pointing a gun at police at a cattle auction.

Northwest police named the man as Matthys Michiel Pienaar.

He was granted R1,000 bail and will appear in court again on August 4.

Police said Pienaar became aggressive when questioned by police about his five cattle at an auction held at Buhrmansdrift, close to Ottoshoop, on Thursday.

The Ngaka Modiri Molema stock theft stabilisation task team held an operation to ensure compliance with the Animal Identification Act.

Pienaar's cattle were allegedly not branded.

He is accused of pointing his firearm at police, before fleeing in his vehicle.

Police followed him and overpowered, disarmed and arrested him.

North West commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena congratulated the members for their bravery and “warned that no amount of intimidation will deter the police from carrying out their responsibilities”.

Pienaar faces charges of pointing of firearm, crimen injuria, intimidation and resisting arrest.

TimesLIVE