News

Body of Khayalethu Magadla found

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
02 July 2022
Khayalethu Magadla was playing with friends in Soweto when the incident occurred.
MISSING Khayalethu Magadla was playing with friends in Soweto when the incident occurred.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The body of seven-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto in June, was found on Saturday afternoon at the Eldorado Park Cemetery wastewater plant. 

An official close to the investigation said the body was recovered in a waste pipe by emergency services at about noon and that his family was on the scene to identify the body.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe, who is on the scene, confirmed the body of a boy had been found.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

 

