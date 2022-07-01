Walmer couple beaten and robbed of valuables

Wife manages to get help from guard at neighbouring property

By Tshepiso Mametela

Police are on high alert after five gun-toting thugs accosted an elderly couple and assaulted them before stealing goods worth more than R100,000 from their Walmer home on Thursday.



Police confirmed that two of the robbers scaled the boundary wall and cornered the homeowner after entering the residence in River Road through an open patio door...