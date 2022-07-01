Standard Bank to partner with National Arts Festival for another three years
In continuing a long-standing commitment to supporting the arts, Standard Bank on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to partnering and sponsoring the National Arts Festival (NAF) for the next three years.
With a relationship spanning more than 37 years, Standard Bank head of group sponsorships Desiree Pooe said they would continue sponsoring the annual 11-day event as the arts landscape remained a priority for the business. ..
