Seeking meaning in life through dance

Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year winner Kristi-Leigh Gresse hopes people will find some peace of mind in her work

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Struggling to find a way to express herself while growing up, Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year in dance winner Kristi-Leigh Gresse used the art of dance as a medium to help her on her journey through life.



Choosing what to speak about through her performances, Gresse said her work was based on what she observed while she was growing up as well as what she heard and saw as an adult...