Seeking meaning in life through dance
Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year winner Kristi-Leigh Gresse hopes people will find some peace of mind in her work
Struggling to find a way to express herself while growing up, Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year in dance winner Kristi-Leigh Gresse used the art of dance as a medium to help her on her journey through life.
Choosing what to speak about through her performances, Gresse said her work was based on what she observed while she was growing up as well as what she heard and saw as an adult...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.