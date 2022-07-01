Police to probe fake news reports that gay initiate raped and killed
The instigator behind false allegations on social media that a gay initiate was raped and killed, will now be investigated, after the Phila Ndoda movement, together with representatives of the LGBTQI+ community, opened a criminal case of defamation.
The rumours made the rounds on Facebook groups and Twitter claiming that an initiate was abducted from his hut at KwaMagxaki by a group of men and taken to bushes near Motherwell where he was allegedly raped and found dead at the weekend. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.