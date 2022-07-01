Police to probe fake news reports that gay initiate raped and killed

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



The instigator behind false allegations on social media that a gay initiate was raped and killed, will now be investigated, after the Phila Ndoda movement, together with representatives of the LGBTQI+ community, opened a criminal case of defamation.



The rumours made the rounds on Facebook groups and Twitter claiming that an initiate was abducted from his hut at KwaMagxaki by a group of men and taken to bushes near Motherwell where he was allegedly raped and found dead at the weekend. ..