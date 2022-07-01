Pistorius has met Reeva's parents in victim-offender-dialogue

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius has met Reeva Steenkamp's parents in a “victim-offender-dialogue” (VOD).

This was confirmed by correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Friday night.

Pistorius has now been returned to the Atteridgeville correctional facility from Gqeberha's St Albans Prison.

The VOD forms part of the process to consider whether Pistorius can be released on parole.

“It was in November 2021 when DCS issued a statement on the need for Mr Pistorius to be at St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape, for the purposes of a VOD as the victims' [parents] were based in Gqeberha. DCS can now confirm that the VOD process has been fulfilled,” Nxumalo said in a media response.

“There is a need to emphasise that inmates are required to partake in the VOD as part of their rehabilitation path wherein they are able to acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large.

“This transfer means Pistorius will continue serving his sentence at Atteridgeville correctional centre as participating in the VOD does not equate to an end of sentence nor parole placement.”

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 for killing his Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

His conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015. A six-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria high court in 2016 was later set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 13 years and five months.

