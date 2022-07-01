Ovation awards recognise talent and dedication

Spotlight on emerging talent not part of NAF main programme

By Devon Koen -

Recognising the excellence of independent artists at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, the Standard Bank Ovation Awards remains a steadfast reminder of the dedication and resilience of performers.



Awarded to artists who fall under the Fringe programme, the awards give artists and performers a platform and stepping stone to being invited to other theatres and festivals across SA...