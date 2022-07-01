Ovation awards recognise talent and dedication
Spotlight on emerging talent not part of NAF main programme
Recognising the excellence of independent artists at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, the Standard Bank Ovation Awards remains a steadfast reminder of the dedication and resilience of performers.
Awarded to artists who fall under the Fringe programme, the awards give artists and performers a platform and stepping stone to being invited to other theatres and festivals across SA...
