‘I won’t return to Eskom’: Matshela Koko rejects calls to go back to power utility amid load-shedding

Responding to the calls, Koko said he would not return to Eskom or any other state-owned company soon.

“I will not return to Eskom nor work for any state-owned company under the sixth administration,” he said.

Weighing in on continued stage 6 load-shedding, Koko said it had little to do with striking Eskom workers.

“ Electricity demand this week has been more than 33,000MW. Eskom has consistently struggled to meet the demand of 29,000MW for the past 12 months. We must prepare ourselves for sustained stage 6 load-shedding. This has nothing to do with the strike action. It’s a mess,” he said.

“I don’t see how Eskom can sustain its operating reserves under these conditions. The electricity demand of 33,000MW and plant breakdowns of 17,000MW will deplete any reserves over night. This has very little to do with the striking workers.”