Fitting celebration for Nelson Mandela Bay ‘Florence Nightingale’
Former colleagues mark 90th birthday of much-admired Ntuli-Makapele
It was a celebration fit for Florence Nightingale, and that is exactly what Nosisa Ntuli-Makapele got for her 90th birthday as nurses around the city celebrated a woman who dedicated much of her adult life to caring for the sickly in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Ntuli-Makapele, born in Keiskammahoek, moved across the province to follow her passion...
