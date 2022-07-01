Fitting celebration for Nelson Mandela Bay ‘Florence Nightingale’

Former colleagues mark 90th birthday of much-admired Ntuli-Makapele

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



It was a celebration fit for Florence Nightingale, and that is exactly what Nosisa Ntuli-Makapele got for her 90th birthday as nurses around the city celebrated a woman who dedicated much of her adult life to caring for the sickly in Nelson Mandela Bay.



Ntuli-Makapele, born in Keiskammahoek, moved across the province to follow her passion...