Defaulters cough up as Nelson Mandela Bay’s power police pounce

More than R700,000 recouped from households, businesses in Kariega and Despatch

Premium Mandilakhe Kwababana

Digital reporter



Businesses and households in Kariega and Despatch were forced to dig deep into their pockets as the Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s revenue enhancement team continued an electricity blitz against defaulters.



The disconnection drive is part of the metro’s campaign to recoup R9bn in arrears owed by businesses and homeowners. ..