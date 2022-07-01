×

News

Defaulters cough up as Nelson Mandela Bay’s power police pounce

More than R700,000 recouped from households, businesses in Kariega and Despatch

Mandilakhe Kwababana
Digital reporter
01 July 2022

Businesses and households in Kariega and Despatch were forced to dig deep into their pockets as the Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s revenue enhancement team continued an electricity blitz against  defaulters.

The disconnection drive is part of the metro’s campaign to recoup R9bn in arrears owed by businesses and homeowners. ..

