Award-winning Nelson Mandela Bay cop returns to court on kidnapping, assault charges
An award-winning Nelson Mandela Bay police officer, facing a string of charges including kidnapping and assault, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin, 34, attached to the city’s Flying Squad, faces three charges of kidnapping, one of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and another of common assault...
