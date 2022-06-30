Ways to protect your personal information on social media

Sharing personal information, responding to unsolicited password reset emails, indiscriminately clicking any link and not checking URLs are all mistakes that can lead to one’s social media accounts being hacked.

Check Point Software Technologies, a software company, warned about these common mistakes on Wednesday ahead of the World Social Media Day on Thursday.

Check Point said sharing personal information is a common and dangerous mistake that happens every day on social networks.

“Cyber criminals are, first and foremost, looking to steal your personal information. Armed with this data they can then launch multiple phishing campaigns or even steal your cash.

“If we add to this, the fact that most people will use the same login details for different social media platforms, stealing credentials from one, gives hackers potential access to all of your social media accounts.”

Check Point said one must not share personal data and that one uses different passwords to minimise the damage if one were to become the victim of an attack.