×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'Victimised' public protector office head reinstated with R1.5m back pay

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2022
The PSA says the CCMA order compelling the reinstatement of the public protector's Free State head is a victory for employees who were subjected to victimisation by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Stock photo.
BEHIND BARS: The PSA says the CCMA order compelling the reinstatement of the public protector's Free State head is a victory for employees who were subjected to victimisation by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) on Tuesday applauded an award made by the CCMA ordering the reinstatement of the public protector's Free State head Sphelo Hamilton Samuel  by next Monday.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) also said he must receive back pay of R1.5m.

Samuel, a member of the PSA, was subjected to a disciplinary hearing by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in 2020 who charged him with several allegations of misconduct. The charges followed a letter he had written to parliament in 2020 requesting an investigation into the conduct of Mkhwebane as well as pointing out financial mismanagement at the institution.  

“The member was subsequently dismissed in December 2020 and the PSA referred an unfair dismissal dispute to the CCMA,” the PSA said in a statement.

It said the CCMA commissioner found on June 24 that the public protector failed to discharge the onus to prove that Samuel breached a rule in respect of the charges presented against him. As a result, the dismissal was found to be substantively unfair.

“The PSA applauds the ruling as a victory to ensure fair treatment for employees who were subjected to victimisation and unfair treatment by the suspended public protector,” the PSA said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read