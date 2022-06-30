Power cuts extended with load-shedding back at stage 6 from 2pm

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from Thursday afternoon, with only a brief reduction to stage 4 overnight before returning at the higher stage on Friday, says Eskom.

“The high levels of staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees in some of the power stations is still rife. This has made it difficult to conduct routine maintenance and other operational requirements, which will further impact the reliability of generation units,” the power provider said.

Staff are on a wildcat strike for higher wages, with negotiations resuming on Friday.

Eskom currently has 3,161MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,467MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

As a result, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Thursday until midnight.