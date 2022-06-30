High level of absenteeism as some Eskom workers return to work

Eskom on Wednesday said while some workers had started reporting for duty at power stations, there was still a high level of absenteeism.

As a result of the unlawful strike, routine maintenance work had to be postponed.

“This backlog will take days to weeks to clear. It is important to note that the system will remain constrained and vulnerable to additional breakdowns while recovery activities are in progress,” it said.

Due to the protests, which caused widespread disruption at power plants, it was unable to return some generators to service.

“This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve emergency generation capacity and safeguard plants from damage.”