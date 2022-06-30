×

News

High-energy performance in ‘Be Moved’

Premium
By Devon Koen - 30 June 2022

Be Moved, a delightful and engaging dance production packed full of intricate choreography, is on show at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

Fun for the whole family, Be Moved is a thrill-a-minute show which incorporates masterfully choreographed pieces packed into an hour of sheer delight...

