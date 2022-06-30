Gqeberha police crack down on illegal firearms, ammunition

Gqeberha police are cracking down on the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in the northern areas.

This week, the Anti-Gang Unit and officers from Bethelsdorp police station confiscated four firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Bethelsdorp crime prevention officers conducting patrols in Bloemendal discovered eight live shotgun rounds abandoned in an open field.

The patrollers found the ammunition near the Danny Jordaan informal settlement during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the ammunition would undergo analysis and later be forfeited to the state to be destroyed.

In a separate incident on Monday, police in Timothy Valley confiscated several weapons, including a homemade firearm, a toy gun and drugs.

The drugs were reportedly abandoned in an open field.

Naidu said police pounced on a man acting suspiciously during a patrol in the Bloemendal area.

“They noticed a suspicious male walking along a passage, and when they approached, he started running. Police gave chase.

“They managed to arrest the 20-year-old suspect,” Naidu said.

“The suspect [allegedly] tossed a 7.65 pistol and one round of ammunition into a yard.

“Police recovered the firearm and the suspect was apprehended.”

He was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Tuesday, police responded to a shooting in Helenvale.

Officers, on arrival at the scene, spotted four suspected gang members near Kobus Road.

Naidu said another foot chase ensued and they managed to arrest one of the suspects.

“As soon as they saw the police vehicle, one male started to walk away.

“The members chased after him on foot and apprehended him.

“He had also allegedly tossed a firearm onto the roof of a house.

“Police recovered a 45 Smith and Wesson with seven rounds of ammunition.

“The [suspected] gang member was detained and charged for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

Police made several more arrests on Wednesday night after executing search warrants on the properties of alleged criminals.

“Officers confiscated 68 22-calibre rounds at a house in Kabega Park.

“They arrested a 43-year-old man. Police also charged him with illegal possession of ammunition,” Naidu said.

Another home in Kabega Park was searched before police arrested a 25-year-old suspect after discovering 289 rounds of ammunition.

“They confiscated a rifle barrel, gunpowder, a 22-calibre pistol frame, a magazine and a 38-calibre revolver.

“The police’s confiscation of these firearms and ammunition is an indication that law enforcement is serious about clamping down on illegal firearms,” Naidu said.

The four suspects will appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE