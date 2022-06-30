×

Councillors stunned as economic development boss Qaba suspended

By Siyamtanda Capa - 30 June 2022

A vote by the ANC and DA at a late-night council meeting on Tuesday saw economic development boss Anele Qaba suspended for alleged gross financial misconduct.

The two parties voted to suspend Qaba despite warnings from smaller parties that the process was flawed because the case had not been presented before the city’s disciplinary board first...

