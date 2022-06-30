Award-winning comedian Hlophe comes to Gqeberha
Following the removal of mask regulations, award-winning comedian Skhumba Hlophe’s one night show in the Friendly City is expected to bring ear-to-ear smiles as he brings his #CanWeLaughAlready tour “home”.
The radio presenter, TV show host and actor who won the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Favourite Comedian of the year award at the weekend, will be performing at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Saturday...
