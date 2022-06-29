Young civic-minded lawyers can apply to study for free in London

Applications have opened for young lawyers committed to forwarding constitutional and human rights law in SA or Africa for the Pius Langa Memorial Fellowship.

Named in honour of the former chief justice, the fellowship will afford one early career lawyer per year the opportunity to study towards a LLM at University College London (UCL) in the UK, one of the top ranked universities in the world.

The fellowship includes a full-tuition waiver from UCL and an award of £20,000 (R392,000) to cover travel and living expenses associated with studies.

Fellows must include at least one module relating to human rights or constitutional law as part of the LLM studies they undertake at UCL.

Applicants must be nationals of an African country who are either law clerks or former law clerks of the Constitutional Court, or early career lawyers active in SA civil society, working for a NGO in a legal programme focused on constitutional and human rights law. Those under the age of 35 are preferred.

Applicants can send their applications to PLMF@concourttrust.org.za by email by August 14. Interviews of shortlisted candidates will take place at the Constitutional Court in September.

TimesLIVE