Water wasters’ pockets to be hit even harder
Taps may be running dry as dams empty, but if this was not enough for beleaguered residents, the Nelson Mandela Bay council has now decided to introduce even harsher punitive water tariffs from July 1.
The decision to raise the tariff from Part C to D comes just days after the council agreed to an annual water increase of 5%...
