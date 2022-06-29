Sweets, treats and fun and games this holiday

Baking, arts and crafts, and exploring nature, there is no reason to be bored this school holiday as Nelson Mandela Bay has plenty of offerings for children of all ages.

Get those creative juices flowing at A Peace of Art with their various creative workshops focusing on mosaic, ceramic painting and more.

Classes are from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm weekdays.

The cost of the activities ranges between R100 and R150. Bookings are essential on 082-770-9994.

Bring along extra money for the tuckshop.

Taste buds watering for something yummy?

Then Pikanini Chefs Port Elizabeth is running its Winter Classics holiday club until July 16.

At R200 a child, which includes a snack and a bottle of water, budding chefs can bake up a storm.

Some of the choices include a snowman mini cake, snowflake biscuits or doughnuts, hot chocolate pudding, or for the savoury palate, mince pot pies.

For bookings and more information, contact Nelia on 076-138-1487.

Climb, jump and be entertained at Funky Frogs, where children can whip up something yummy to eat as well.

On July 4, rainbow flapjacks with syrup and sprinkles are on the menu at R280 a child.

This includes a mini chef kit and unlimited playtime.

On July 5, children will learn how to make fruity cheesecake at R180, and sugar cookies and decorating on July 6.

Parents can stay and enjoy a cup of coffee while they wait or drop-and-go to do some shopping.

There are limited spaces available. Call: 041-367-0024.

Need to burn off some energy?

Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park is running a holiday special of R160 for two hours of jumping on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.

It is buy one hour and get a second hour free on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or R210 for three hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Learn through play at My Magic Words with various classes Monday through to Saturday.

This includes painting, making your own slime, a reptile talk and more.

View the full programme on their Facebook page, My Magic Words.

Class prices range from R30 to R260 a child, depending on what you choose.

There will also be some free readings by local children’s authors.

For nature lovers, educational wildlife sanctuary Animals in Wonderland will host holiday clubs with fun activities such as movies and tie-dying and even a marshmallow bonfire.

The cost is R250 a child for half-day, and R350 for a full day.

Breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack are included. To book, contact Jeru on 074-824-3962.

The Norm-Hudlin trails are also open for hikes, biking and rock hunting.

Pack a picnic basket or enjoy a snack from the tuckshop.

There is an honesty box at the entrance.

HeraldLIVE