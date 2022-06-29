Patients’ wellbeing staves off electricity blitz at hospital

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A risk to patients is what stood in the way of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality disconnecting Life Mercantile Hospital’s power supply on Tuesday.



The municipality was continuing with its disconnection blitz in a bid to collect the R9bn it is owed in arrears by businesses and homeowners. ..