Patients’ wellbeing staves off electricity blitz at hospital
Municipality sends strong message to Mercantile that rates payments are in arrears
A risk to patients is what stood in the way of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality disconnecting Life Mercantile Hospital’s power supply on Tuesday.
The municipality was continuing with its disconnection blitz in a bid to collect the R9bn it is owed in arrears by businesses and homeowners. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.