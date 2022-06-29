NMU to host national entrepreneurship lekgotla

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Nelson Mandela University will host the 2022 Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) lekgotla, an annual gathering of leaders in the entrepreneurial space in the higher education sector.



The lekgotla, which is in its sixth year, is coming to the Eastern Cape for the first time, from July 19 to 22 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre...