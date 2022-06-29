METRO MATTERS | Residents desperate for municipality to fix water and sewage leaks

By Yolanda Palezweni -

While they may be on opposite sides of the city, their problems are the same — sewage spills onto the streets and into the homes of New Brighton and Gelvandale residents after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality allegedly failed to act on calls to rectify the issue.



Nomamfengu Myoli, 89, from Mabija Street in New Brighton, has been living with an open hole housing blocked pipes for more than a month. ..