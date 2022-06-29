MBDA given another year to manage stadium

Performance of agency to be closely scrutinised

Premium Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



The Mandela Bay Development Agency has been given the green light to continue managing the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for another year.



The proposal to have the MBDA manage the stadium for three years was shot down on Tuesday when city manager Noxolo Nqwazi revealed the revenue of the R52bn asset had allegedly dropped from R38m to a meagre R11m...