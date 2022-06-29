VIDEO | Huge manhunt for biker thugs who assaulted woman

Motorcycle clubs condemn shocking incident and join search for culprits

Premium By Riaan Marais and Simtembile Mgidi -

WARNING: The video in this article contains violence and profanity



The Eastern Cape biking fraternity has launched a manhunt for a group of bikers who put a woman in hospital by beating and kicking her while allegedly using racial slurs...