×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

VIDEO | Huge manhunt for biker thugs who assaulted woman

Motorcycle clubs condemn shocking incident and join search for culprits

Premium
By Riaan Marais and Simtembile Mgidi - 29 June 2022

WARNING: The video in this article contains violence and profanity

The Eastern Cape biking fraternity has launched a manhunt for a group of bikers who put a woman in hospital by beating and kicking her while allegedly using racial slurs...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read