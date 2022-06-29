×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'Cut Eskom workers’ salaries in half until they solve this problem’: Jonathan Jansen’s load-shedding suggestion

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
29 June 2022
Jonathan Jansen has weighed in on SA's energy crisis.
Jonathan Jansen has weighed in on SA's energy crisis.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Distinguished education professor Jonathan Jansen has offered a possible solution to SA’s power crisis, suggesting Eskom workers take a pay cut until the problem is solved.

Eskom implemented stage 6 blackouts from 4pm on Tuesday after unprotected strikes led to staff shortages, which were also causing delays in maintenance and repairs.

South Africans vented their frustration about the escalating power outages, with many providing possible solutions and attributing blame.

Jansen weighed in on the conversation, suggesting salaries be cut in half until the crisis is resolved.

He also called for striking workers to be fired.

His comments sparked further debate, with many calling on those striking to return to work.

The DA had earlier called on Eskom to exercise its rights as an essential services provider and to interdict the strike action.

The National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of SA announced on Tuesday afternoon they had made progress in wage talks and called on their members to return to work.

Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said ANC voters must take co-responsibility for the energy crisis.

“Your vote for the ANC brought more load-shedding and suffering in SA,” he said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read