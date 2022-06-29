'Cut Eskom workers’ salaries in half until they solve this problem’: Jonathan Jansen’s load-shedding suggestion
Distinguished education professor Jonathan Jansen has offered a possible solution to SA’s power crisis, suggesting Eskom workers take a pay cut until the problem is solved.
Eskom implemented stage 6 blackouts from 4pm on Tuesday after unprotected strikes led to staff shortages, which were also causing delays in maintenance and repairs.
South Africans vented their frustration about the escalating power outages, with many providing possible solutions and attributing blame.
Jansen weighed in on the conversation, suggesting salaries be cut in half until the crisis is resolved.
My humble suggestion: cut the salaries of all Eskom employees by half until they solve this problem. Then you’d see some action— Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) June 28, 2022
He also called for striking workers to be fired.
His comments sparked further debate, with many calling on those striking to return to work.
The DA had earlier called on Eskom to exercise its rights as an essential services provider and to interdict the strike action.
The National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of SA announced on Tuesday afternoon they had made progress in wage talks and called on their members to return to work.
Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said ANC voters must take co-responsibility for the energy crisis.
“Your vote for the ANC brought more load-shedding and suffering in SA,” he said.
